Wesana Health Expands Research Leadership Team with Mark Wingertzahn, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer

TORONTO and CHICAGO, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (“Wesana” or the “Company”) (CSE: WESA), an emerging data-driven life sciences company focused on developing innovative approaches for better understanding, protecting and improving neurological health and performance, including through the advancement of psychedelic medicines, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the hire of Mark Wingertzahn, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer. In this role, Dr. Wingertzahn will be responsible for leading Wesana’s scientific research and drug development, as well as tactical implementation of Wesana’s nonclinical programs and regulatory strategy.

In his previous roles, Dr. Wingertzahn led Global Clinical Development, Toxicology, Preclinical Medicine and Drug Safety teams for drug development and approval in every major worldwide market. He led the Medical and Scientific Affairs and Clinical Development teams at both GSK and Pfizer and successfully gained regulatory approval for five first-in-class products across three first-in-class indications. Dr. Wingertzahn is an Instructor of Pediatrics at NYU (Medicine) and Associate Professor of Life Sciences & Allied Health at the NY Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine.

“Mark’s unparalleled expertise in drug and scientific development will be a critical component in driving Wesana’s clinical programs. His leadership as Chief Scientific Officer will ensure that Wesana is positioned to advance these treatments in development and more quickly meet the needs of the many people who suffering from TBI and related conditions,” said Daniel Carcillo, co-founder and CEO of Wesana Health.

“As head of Wesana’s Research Leadership Team, Mark brings exceptional leadership experience from a drug development background on a truly global scale. He will play an important part in continuing to execute on our strategic plan through the creation and execution of a best-in-class clinical trial and drug development program,” added Chad Bronstein, co-founder and Executive Chairman.

About Wesana

Wesana is an emerging life sciences company championing the development and delivery of psychedelic and naturally-sourced therapies to treat traumatic brain injury (TBI). Through extensive clinical research and academic partnerships, Wesana is developing evidence-based formulations and protocols that empower patients to overcome neurological, psychological and mental health ailments caused by trauma.

Learn more at www.wesanahealth.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company’s ability to advance psychedelic medicines, including development of evidence-based formulations and protocols, its ability to implement clinical and nonclinical programs and the focus of the Company’s business. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “believes”, “projects”, “plans” and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance regarding the Company’s ability to advance psychedelic medicines, including development of evidence-based formulations and protocols, its ability to implement clinical and nonclinical programs or that the Company will continue its business as described above. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Listing Statement filed on Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for information as to the risks and other factors which may affect the Company’s business objectives and strategic plans.

For more information, please contact:

