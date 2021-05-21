U.S. wheat, corn futures fall; soybeans firm on bargain-buying

Article content

CHICAGO — U.S. wheat futures fell on Friday, touching a one-month low on improving prospects for the crop in the U.S. Plains, traders said.

Corn futures were steady to weaker, pressured by end-of-week profit-taking after rising in three of the previous four sessions.

Soybeans firmed on bargain-buying after three straight days of losses. The most-active contract hit a three-week low early on Friday as the pace of crushing eased and activity on the export market slowed.

“High prolonged prices (are) finally starting to trim overall demand as we head into the summer months,” Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX, said in a note to clients.

The most-active soybean futures contract has fallen 3.0% this week, its biggest weekly decline in four months.

At 10:47 a.m. CDT (1647 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade July soybean futures were up 5-1/2 cents at $15.38-1/2 a bushel.

CBOT May soft red winter wheat futures were 4-1/4 cents lower at $6.71 a bushel. The contract bottomed out at $6.65-3/4 a bushel, the lowest on a continuous basis for the most-active contract since April 21.

Scouts on an annual tour of Kansas wheat fields found record yield potential in the top U.S. winter wheat state’s crop after late-season rains.