U.S. stocks end mixed as Dow extends recovery after strong economic data

Article content

Wall Street ended mixed on Friday, with inflation concerns looming at the end of a volatile week of trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose with the help of Boeing, which jumped as industry sources said the planemaker has drawn up preliminary plans to increase in 737 MAX output to as many as 42 jets a month in fall 2022..

Banks, including Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan , also lifted the Dow.

On S&P 500, economy-linked financials and energy are providing the biggest boost.

IHS Markit’s data showed U.S. business activity picked up in May amid strong domestic demand, but backlogs of uncompleted work are piling up as manufacturers struggle to find raw materials and labor.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 124.75 points, or 0.37%, to 34,208.9, the S&P 500 lost 3.04 points, or 0.07%, to 4,156.08 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.75 points, or 0.48%, to 13,470.99.

Following a three-day slump, Wall Street’s main indexes gained ground on Thursday after data showed the fewest U.S. weekly jobless claims since the pandemic-driven recession in 2020, pointing to a pickup in labor market.

“Everybody is grappling with the timing and extent of the COVID recovery. Inflation fears have really been triggered by some of these positive economic reports,” said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments.