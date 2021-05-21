U.S., South Korea plan to deepen economic, security ties

Article content

WASHINGTON — The United States and South Korea pledged to deepen their economic and security ties, while working closely together to combat climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to documents issued after a meeting of their leaders on Friday.

The plans were disclosed in a joint statement by U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and a separate fact sheet on partnership plans by the two allies. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Eric Beech, David Brunnstrom and Hyonhee Shin)