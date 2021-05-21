U.S. prepares to downgrade Mexico air safety rating, sources say

Article content

WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY — The U.S. government is preparing to downgrade Mexico’s aviation safety rating, a move that would bar Mexican carriers from adding new U.S. flights and limit airlines’ ability to carry out marketing agreements, four sources briefed on the matter said.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) planned move is expected be announced in the coming days and follows a lengthy review of Mexico’s aviation oversight by the agency.

Sources briefed on the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the FAA has had lengthy talks with Mexican aviation regulators about its concerns. The sources said these concerns had not all been addressed following an in-country assessment.

The sources added that Mexican government officials have been informed about the planned action and raised concerns.

One airline industry source said the FAA’s concerns did not involve flight safety issues but rather Mexico’s oversight of air carriers.

Downgrading Mexico from Category 1 to Category 2 would mean that current U.S. service by Mexican carriers would be unaffected, but they could not launch new flights and airline-to-airline marketing practices such as selling seats on each other’s flights in code-share arrangements would be restricted.