U.S. offer on global minimum tax is basis for compromise, says Le Maire By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire visits a cafe during preparations for the reopenning of restaurants and bars in Paris as part of an easing of the country’s lockdown restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbre
PARIS (Reuters) – The latest U.S. proposal in international talks for a global minimum corporate tax rate are a basis for compromise, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday as he arrived for talks with euro zone counterparts in Lisbon.
The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday offered to accept a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15%, a rate significantly below its proposed 21% minimum for U.S. multinationals.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.