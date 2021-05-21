U.S. new proposal for global corporate tax level a step to a deal at G20 -EU By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks during a media conference regarding business taxation in the 21st century at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 18, 2021. Virginia Mayo/Pool via REUTERS

LISBON (Reuters) – The latest U.S. proposal for a global corporate minimum tax of at least 15%, rather Than 21% as suggested before, is a step towards reaching a deal at the G20 financial leaders level, European Economics Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said.

“It would be a step further on the way to reach an agreement,” Gentiloni told a news conference after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Lisbon.

“And I deem it quite possible to reach … an agreement in principle at the G20 Level. Then this agreement in principle should be translated into details and a lot of work to be done at the OECD level. So my view is a positive one,” he said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR