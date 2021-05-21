U.S. judge orders that Dakota Access oil pipeline can remain open

Article content

NEW YORK — A U.S. federal court judge on Friday denied a request to shut the Dakota Access oil pipeline after a key environmental permit was scrapped last year, dealing a blow to Native American tribes that have sued seeking its closure.

The 570,000 barrel per day (bpd) pipeline out of North Dakota that travels under a Missouri River reservoir is now likely to stay running at least until an environmental review is completed next year.

The pipeline’s continued operation provides some clarity to market participants after months of uncertainty. A closure of the pipeline threatened to roil oil markets and create congestion on rail lines out of the region.

The pipeline entered service in 2017 following months of protests by environmentalists, Native American tribes and their supporters. The pipeline’s opponents said its construction destroyed sacred artifacts and posed a threat to Lake Oahe, a critical drinking supply, and the greater Missouri River.

Washington-based U.S. District Judge James Boasberg denied a request for an injunction to shut the pipeline and ordered the parties in the case to file a joint status report by June 11 on potential next steps. The judge said the tribes did not clear the “daunting hurdle” of proving that the pipeline’s continued operation would create irreparable injury.