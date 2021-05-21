U.K. Retail Sales Jump More Than Expected as Shops Reopen

Article content

U.K. retail sales jumped for a third month in April after an easing of Covid-19 restrictions allowed consumers to return to stores.

The volume of goods sold in shops and online climbed 9.2% from March, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. That’s more than double the pace anticipated by economists. Sales rose a record 42.4% from April 2020 — the first full month of the original coronavirus lockdown.

The figures add to evidence of pent-up demand to splurge savings that accumulated while the pandemic closed vast parts of the economy. With remaining restrictions set be removed on June 21, the Bank of England expects the biggest surge in household spending since 1988 — when Margaret Thatcher was prime minister.

The pound ticked higher against both the dollar and the euro, continuing an upward surge over the past few weeks. The U.K. currency has risen 3.6% in dollar terms since April 9.

Higher spending last month reflected the reopening of non-essential stores on April 12. Excluding auto fuel, sales rose 9% from March and 37.7% from a year ago.

Food sales fell in the month for the first time since December, another month when there was a partial easing of lockdownThe total proportion of sales online decreased to 30.0% in April 2021, down from 34.7% in March 2021Clothing and footwear along with all other categories drove the increase in AprilSales volumes were 10.6% higher than in February 2020, before the impact of the coronavirus pandemic