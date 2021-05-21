Trixie Mattel And Katya Read Thirst Tweets

No this stunningly beautiful woman isn’t Barbie, it’s makeup mogul, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3, and now big time YouTuber, Trixie Mattel.
And you totally know this gorgeous singer, actor, and All Stars 2 runner-up, Yekaterina Petrovna Zamolodchikova (aka Katya).
When these two beautiful women aren’t writing New York Times bestsellers, hosting their own podcast, The Bald and the Beautiful, or reviewing shows for Netflix, you can catch them on their iconic WOW Presents Plus show, UNHhhh.
And to celebrate the Season 6 premiere of their Streamy Award-winning show, we had Trixie and Katya read some of your thirstiest thirst tweets — that might just leave you moaning “unnhhhhhh”:
So do yourself a favor and watch Trixie and Katya’s reactions to these tweets.
