Treating like children: BHP beer ban irks Australian mine workers

MELBOURNE — BHP Group’s new alcohol policy to limit late night drinking at its Australia mines and search belongings for secret stashes of liquor, if needed, infringes on worker rights, the miners union said.

The company’s policy will bar workers on mine sites in Western Australia from consuming alcohol after 9:30 p.m., citing health and safety concerns.

In a letter this week, the Western Mine Workers’ Alliance (WMWA) told BHP the policies fueled concern over employees’ basic rights to privacy and enjoyment in non-working hours, and added that the miner had not adequately consulted employees.

“If there are issues with some staff, they need to be managed, rather than penalizing all the rest of the workers,” Shane Roulstone of the Australian Workers Union told Reuters.

“We just want to be treated like adults.”

BHP said the policy covered workers across its Australian business and was in line with national health guidelines.

“Under the new rules, employees and contractors across all Minerals Australia accommodation villages will be limited to four standard drinks per day,” it said in a statement.

“The decision underscores BHP’s commitment to the health and safety of its people.”