Travala.com Partners with XinFin to add XDC as Payment Method By CoinQuora

Travala.com Partners with XinFin to add XDC as Payment Method
- Travala.com partners with XinFin to add XDC as a payment method
- XDC holders will soon be able to book flights, tours, activities, hotels, and resorts
- Travala.com has more than 3 million travel products
One of the world’s leading travel booking platforms, Travala.com, made an announcement that they will add XDC as a payment method. According to the company, XDC holders will soon be able to book and purchase more than 3 million travel products.
New Token $XDC will be added to @Travalacom for booking 3M+ travel products. We have partnered with @XinFin_Official to make this happen. Soon #X…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.