Tesla raises price of Model Y, Model 3 variants By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a dealership in London, Britain, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

(Reuters) – Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc has increased the price of its Model 3 Long Range and Standard Range Plus and Model Y Long Range by $500, the electric-car maker’s website showed on Friday.

The price of its cheapest Model 3 Standard Range Plus has been increased to $39,990, while the Model 3 Long Range AWD was raised to $48,990.

Its Model Y Long Range AWD is now priced at $51,990 compared with $51,490 previously, according to the website.

Tesla delivered 182,780 Model 3/Ys in the first quarter, up 13% from the preceding quarter. A ramp up in production and solid demand for its less expensive models had helped offset the impact of a global shortage of parts.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR