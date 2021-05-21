Tesla raises price of Model Y, Model 3 variants By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a dealership in London, Britain, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo
(Reuters) – Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc has increased the price of its Model 3 Long Range and Standard Range Plus and Model Y Long Range by $500, the electric-car maker’s website showed on Friday.
The price of its cheapest Model 3 Standard Range Plus has been increased to $39,990, while the Model 3 Long Range AWD was raised to $48,990.
Its Model Y Long Range AWD is now priced at $51,990 compared with $51,490 previously, according to the website.
Tesla delivered 182,780 Model 3/Ys in the first quarter, up 13% from the preceding quarter. A ramp up in production and solid demand for its less expensive models had helped offset the impact of a global shortage of parts.
