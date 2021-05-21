Terence Corcoran: Central social banking

From climate to diversity to full employment, central banks are on a power march Photo by Blair Gable/Reuters files

Article content It’s 2021, and the April inflation rate hit 4.2 per cent in the United States and 3.4 per cent in Canada. Do you know what your central bank is doing? If you think it’s busy working on controlling inflation, the sole real mandate of most central bankers, think again. The first econometric research paper this week from the Bank of Canada, released Monday, is a thorough investigation into rising — no, no, not prices — temperatures in Canadian cities. The new paper claims, for example, that the average number of warm summer days (+25C) in Toronto has increased from 57 annually in the 1960s to 72 per year in the past decade. Hot days (+30C) have increased from 10 days to 14.5 days. The number of cold and frost days declined over the same period. One could conclude from the data that, weather-wise at least, the overall quality of life in Toronto has improved over the past half century; the city is a little warmer and less cold. That’s not the Bank of Canada’s conclusion, however, since the paper is in fact part of the central bank’s attempt to expand its sphere of power and influence beyond the narrow business of conducting monetary policy to maintain price and financial stability.

Article content Central bankers now seem to have better things to do with their time and limited power than fret about inflation. The current signs of rising prices are said to be “temporary,” as Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said a few weeks ago. Along with central bankers everywhere, Macklem seems more interested in talking about other subjects and other missions. In the U.S. this week, former Clinton treasury secretary Lawrence Summers accused the U.S. Federal Reserve of “dangerous complacency” in the face of mounting inflation and financial stability risks. He may be right. Whether the Bank of Canada’s position is dangerous or not, it certainly seems complacent. The bank’s website is full of reports, discussion and speeches focused on diversity, inclusion, inequality, full employment and climate change. In a speech last week that focused on the “benefits of an inclusive economy,” Macklem acknowledged that diversity might seem an odd topic for a central bank governor “whose job is to control inflation and foster a stable and efficient financial system.” Macklem’s explanation for this oddity is that the bank’s interest in diversity is linked to that idea that a diverse economy is bigger, more prosperous and can grow “without creating inflationary pressures.” But larger ambitions exist. The bank recently released a report on its “consultations with Canadians” in preparation for the renewal of its monetary policy framework agreement with the federal government. It reports that “thousands of Canadians” took part, including civil society, labour and business leaders. Among the participants was Greenpeace, which said the bank’s “toolkit” should be used to fight climate change and “rapid transition … to a zero-carbon economy.”

Article content Last year Macklem delivered another speech that seemed to signal the bank was simultaneously focused on fighting inequality, holding inflation down, and full employment. The bank’s massive purchases of government and corporate bonds via Quantitative Easing (QE) through the COVID-19 crisis likely helped reduce inequality. “That’s because lower borrowing costs stimulate economic activity, which in turn boosts jobs and incomes, particularly for people with lower incomes,” Macklem said. “Research on this topic is ongoing both internationally and here in Canada. We will continue to study and monitor all the effects of QE.” Whether central banks should actually target such things as inequality, diversity and employment levels remains a hot topic. What good are low interest rates and targeted bond purchases in a country where government policy is killing jobs? The political battle over expanding the role of central banks into broader economic and social policy areas is just beginning. By far the biggest power grab is taking place around climate policy. International research into the subject is massive, and filled with controversy and unanswered questions — even within the communities that support the idea that central banks should be expanding their roles. A Bank for International Settlements paper last year — titled The Green Swan — supports an expanded climate role for central banks while highlighting the fact that doing so “presents a significant challenge.” What are the risks of climate change? Standard financial risk calculations are based on historical experience and data. But such methods are “no longer valid” since climate change science is based on uncertain science forecasts reaching decades into the future, the paper says. The result signals a “paradigm shift” central bankers are currently not equipped to handle.

