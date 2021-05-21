Stranded grains ships to be towed free from Rosario, says ports chamber

Article content

BUENOS AIRES — Seven grains ships stranded at Argentina’s export hub of Rosario will be towed free and sent out to sea after they were loaded with more produce than could be carried on the port’s increasingly shallow waters, local authorities said on Friday.

Rosario traffic has been snarled in the aftermath of a 48-hour strike by tugboat captains and other workers managing the flow of agricultural cargo ships.

Seven ships, six of them large Panamax vessels, loaded with soymeal, corn and other farm products were moored at Rosario during the work stoppage. After the strike they were unable to embark because they had been loaded with more cargo than could be carried on the port’s increasingly shallow waters.

“There was a meeting between the transportation ministry, the Coast Guard and the river pilots, and they agreed to tow the ships out,” Guillermo Wade, manager of Argentina’s Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities (CAPyM), said in an interview.

“They will start leaving Saturday morning,” he added. Once the ships are towed to the main channel of the Parana River they will be able to sail south past Buenos Aires to the Atlantic.

Paraguay and Brazil have agreed to release water from the Itaipu dam in order to facilitate barge traffic that had been stalled by the shallowness of the Parana.