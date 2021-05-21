Stocks, U.S. Futures Rise at End of Volatile Week: Markets Wrap

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Stocks and U.S. futures rose on Friday as investor optimism got a boost from strong economic readings and earnings reports. Oil climbed.

European equities climbed after data showing a recovery in the region led by services, while luxury shares got a boost as Richemont climbed on sales that topped estimates. Contracts on key U.S. benchmarks rose, signaling more gains after Thursday’s rebound fueled by better-than-forecast jobless claims data. Asian shares were mostly higher, although they slipped in China.

Treasury yields were little changed, as was the dollar. Gold hovered around the highest level in more than four months. Bitcoin steadied after a volatile cryptocurrency slump this week.

The global economic revival, the risk of a significant pickup in inflation and Covid-19 flareups in some parts of the world continue to shape market moves. Stocks have been volatile this week, with speculative ardor cooling as investors took in minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting that flagged the possibility of a debate at some point on scaling back stimulus measures.

“We believe there is still an upside story to be told,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. “Beneficiaries of reflation, like financials and energy, still have ‘catch up’ potential, while the relative near-term case for mega-cap tech is less clear.”