Stocks, U.S. Futures Rise at End of Volatile Week: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks and U.S. futures rose on Friday as investor optimism got a boost from strong economic readings and earnings reports. Oil climbed.
European equities climbed after data showing a recovery in the region led by services, while luxury shares got a boost as Richemont climbed on sales that topped estimates. Contracts on key U.S. benchmarks rose, signaling more gains after Thursday’s rebound fueled by better-than-forecast jobless claims data. Asian shares were mostly higher, although they slipped in China.
Treasury yields were little changed, as was the dollar. Gold hovered around the highest level in more than four months. Bitcoin steadied after a volatile cryptocurrency slump this week.
The global economic revival, the risk of a significant pickup in inflation and Covid-19 flareups in some parts of the world continue to shape market moves. Stocks have been volatile this week, with speculative ardor cooling as investors took in minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting that flagged the possibility of a debate at some point on scaling back stimulus measures.
“We believe there is still an upside story to be told,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. “Beneficiaries of reflation, like financials and energy, still have ‘catch up’ potential, while the relative near-term case for mega-cap tech is less clear.”
Elsewhere, Brent oil advanced to trim its biggest weekly decline since March. In Hong Kong, Tencent Holdings Ltd. slid after pledging a sharp boost in investment.
Here are some key events this week:
Data on existing U.S. home sales for April are due on May 21Euro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22
These are some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% as of 10:08 a.m. London timeFutures on the S&P 500 rose 0.2%Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4%The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3%
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro was little changed at $1.2222The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 108.65 per dollarThe offshore yuan was little changed at 6.4311 per dollarThe British pound rose 0.1% to $1.4206
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.62%Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.12%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.84%
Commodities
Brent crude rose 0.7% to $66 a barrelSpot gold was little changed
