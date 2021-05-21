Sterling rises above $1.42 after PMIs point to economic recovery

Article content

LONDON — The British pound rose on Friday and was on track for its third consecutive week of gains against the dollar, helped by a series of data releases reinforcing market expectations for a strong economic recovery in the United Kingdom.

A preliminary reading of UK PMI data for May hit its highest level on record, with hotels, restaurants and other previously-closed customer services seeing the strongest jump in demand.

Earlier in the session, separate data showed British retail sales surged in April. Sales volumes jumped by 9.2% month-on-month – twice the average forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Although sterling did not move substantially on the news, it strengthened throughout the morning, and was up 0.3% on the day at $1.4228 at 1037 GMT.

This puts sterling within reach of its most recent peak of $1.424 in February.

Versus the euro, it was up 0.3% at 85.945 pence per euro .

Sterling rose above the key $1.42 level on Tuesday for the first time since February, boosted by a combination of dollar weakness and bets on a faster UK economic recovery.

Britain took a significant step towards lockdown-easing on Monday, with a ban on international travel lifted and restaurants allowed to reopen for indoor service.