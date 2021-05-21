S&P 500, Dow extend recovery after strong U.S. business surveys

Article content

The S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Friday, extending a recovery from the previous session, as strong U.S. factory and services activity surveys lifted the mood at the end of a volatile week of trading.

Helping the Dow outperform was Boeing, which added about 3% as industry sources said the planemaker has drawn up preliminary plans for a fresh sprint in 737 MAX output to as many as 42 jets a month in fall 2022.

IHS Markit’s data showed U.S. business activity picked up in May amid strong domestic demand, but backlogs of uncompleted work are piling up as manufacturers struggle to find raw materials and labor.

Wall Street’s main indexes gained ground on Thursday following a three-day slump after data showed the fewest U.S. weekly jobless claims since the pandemic-driven recession in 2020, pointing to a pick up in labor market.

Despite weakness on Friday, the Nasdaq is on course to snap a four-week losing streak as investors this week returned to tech-related mega-cap shares, which recently took the biggest hit on inflation worries.

“The inflation fears are overblown and it’s not that bad as the market has been pricing in and the one indicator that we can see are signs of moderation in commodities,” said Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member at hedge fund Great Hill Capital LLC.