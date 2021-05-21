S.Africa’s Standard Bank commits to publish fossil fuel lending reduction targets

Article content

JOHANNESBURG — Africa’s biggest lender by assets, Standard Bank, committed on Friday to publish a strategy and short, medium and long-term targets for reducing its exposure to fossil fuels, following pressure from a group of investors.

However, Chief executive Sim Tshabalala had refused to be drawn earlier this week on whether such a plan would include a date by which the bank would exit fossil fuels entirely.

Sectors like oil, gas and coal accounted for 4% of Standard Bank’s total lending and commitments in Dec. 2019, totalling around 67.4 billion rand ($4.85 billion).

Climate campaigners have been pressuring the bank to curb its financing to such sectors, but it has so far stopped short of ending financing for even new coal-fired power plants, putting it out of step with some of its peers.

A group of shareholders last month tried to push the bank to table a non-binding vote at its annual general meeting in May that would request it set and publish a strategy and set targets to reduce its exposure to fossil fuels on a timeline aligned with the goals of the Paris climate agreement.

In a statement, the bank said after meeting with the shareholders it confirmed it was committed to publishing both the strategy and the targets as part of its 2021 reporting to shareholders.