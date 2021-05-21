Richemont doubles dividend after net profit jump in full year By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks by the luxury Cartier jewelry store at the Americana Manhasset open-air shopping complex in Manhasset, New York, U.S., May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
ZURICH (Reuters) – Cartier maker Richemont proposed to double its dividend on Friday after net profit rose by a third in its fiscal year 2020/21, cautioning however that the trading environment would remain volatile for some time.
Net profit at Geneva-based Richemont rose by 38% to 1.289 billion euros ($1.58 billion) in the group’s fiscal year to March, ahead of a forecast for 821 million euros in a Refinitiv poll.
($1 = 0.8175 euros)
