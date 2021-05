Proactive news headlines including Endexx Corp, Royal Road Minerals, American Manganese and ESE Entertainment

New York, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Endexx Corporation (OTCMKTS:EDXC) partnership with Grammy winner DJ Khaled looks even better after unveiling BLESSWELL CBD grooming products click here

Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) (OTCMKTS:AUIAF) (FRA:20Q) finds elevated silver-zinc in outcrop at Tiria-Shimpia target in Ecuador click here

NexTech AR Solutions Corp (NEO:NTAR.NE) (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) unveils host of new senior hires, executive shuffles click here

Royal Road Minerals Limited (CVE:RYR) (OTCMKTS:RRDMF) (FRA:RLU) closes sale of its 50% interest in Luna Roja Project in Nicaragua click here

HempFusion Wellness Inc (TSE:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FRA:8OO) commends proposal of US Hemp Access and Consumer Safety Act click here

ESE Entertainment Inc (CVE:ESE) (OTCQB:ENTEF) partners with Kantar to develop esports research and strategy click here

American Manganese Inc (CVE:AMY) (OTCPINK:AMYZF) (FRA:2AM) prepares for drilling at its Rocher Deboule copper-gold property, BC click here

CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) taps Vice President, Corporate Controller Antonio Migliarese as its new CFO click here

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) (FRA:S9Y) records upswing in net income and revenue as it posts latest fiscal year resultsrecords upswing in net income and revenue as it posts latest fiscal year results click here

KULR sees 1Q revenue rocket 439% driven by new orders from military and aerospace customers click here

