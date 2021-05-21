Orion Partners With BSC to Improve Cross-Chain Interoperability By CoinQuora



Orion Partners With BSC to Improve Cross-Chain Interoperability



Orion protocol is the first to emerge BSC into its trading terminal.

It is currently built on and Binance Smart Chain.

Under the process to integrate , Polkadot, Fantom, and more.

Orion Protocol collaborates with Binance Smart Chain (BSC) to improve cross-chain interoperability with Orion Bridge. However, Orion has become the first partner to merge Binance Bridge into its trading terminal through Orion Bridge. Consequently, Orion Protocol is the first to enable users to efficiently trade across the ETH ecosystem on BSC.Moreover, it enables access to ETH assets without ETH network fees and throughput. Orion Protocol is built on the most advanced liquidity aggregator. It will aggregate the liquidity of every single crypto exchange into a single decentralized platform — providing a decentralized gateway to the entire digital asset market. As a result, they are developing a protocol to connect the world of cryptocurrency, traditional finance, and real-world assets.Orion is currently built on Ethereum and …

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora