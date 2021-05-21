Opinion: Canadian bank stocks to get a boost with release of $6 to $8 billion in reserves

Reserve releases, the most visible confirmation of the recovery, could be the next catalyst for bank stocks Photo by Cole Burston/Bloomberg files

Article content In the next three to four quarters, the Canadian banks could release between $6 and $8 billion in reserves ((also known as “allowance for loan losses”), which would have a material impact on share prices, both indirect and direct. While all credit cycles are unique, they have distinct stages for the banks and this COVID credit cycle has been no different. The first stage was three quarters in duration, starting in Q2 2020, and characterized by rising loan losses (to build reserves), depressed earnings, downward pressure on capital and economic uncertainty. The Canadian banks are now in the recovery stage of the credit cycle, which should offer three catalysts for bank shares in 2021: normalization of profitability and forward estimates — already in evidence in first-quarter earnings reports

reserve releases (or reversing credit losses previously booked, back into earnings)

higher margins from steeper yield curve pricing in the potential outsized GDP growth quarters, and higher long-term inflation expectations.

Article content In the coming quarters, reserve releases, the most visible confirmation of the recovery, could be the next catalyst for bank stocks. In periods of economic uncertainty, the banks set aside additional reserves based on their estimates of future credit losses, reducing earnings and capital. However, the banks have a history of being conservative, setting aside more than what they ultimately need. It is likely the banks were similarly conservative this cycle. Aided by substantial fiscal support and loan deferrals, the banks have likely set aside a level of reserves that will materially exceed what is ultimately needed to absorb actual losses. As the economy reopens, one can expect the banks to release these “excess” reserves back through earnings and into capital.

Article content Reserve releases could support bank stocks in three ways: First, the banks are likely entering a period of unusually low loan losses, which could include quarters of negative loan losses (i.e., writebacks). Although difficult to forecast, it’s expected the total releases will be between $6 and $8 billion. It is not expected the market will “pay” for all of these earnings. However, a combination of reserve releases and strong GDP quarters are likely to put downward pressure on forecast loan losses and upward pressure on forward earnings estimates. All this is positive for Canadian bank stocks. Second, reserve releases will put upward pressure on the most important capital ratio (common equity tier 1), which has increased in the last three quarters from a pre-pandemic average of 11.6 per cent to 12.5 per cent as of fiscal Q1. In absence of any capital action, this key ratio is headed over 13 per cent in the short term, a very high level by Canadian standards. This level will support capital deployment for some banks (acquisitions, reinvestment) and capital return for others (buybacks, higher dividends), both of which should also be positive for bank stocks. Banks that emphasize capital return will likely outperform those that emphasize acquisitions.

Article content Third, the overall benefits of higher earnings and capital could support higher valuations, specifically price-to-earnings multiples, as the market perceives the banks as either stronger or having higher earnings-per-share growth potential from eventual deployment. What about timing? The allowance for loan losses for the Canadian banks consists of two buckets: One, those set aside against loans that have defaulted — the “non-performing bucket” — and two, those for loans that are still performing but the banks believe are at risk of default — the “performing bucket.” In the next three to four quarters, it’s expected the $6-$8 billion reserve releases for the sector will be mostly, if not exclusively, from the performing bucket. Why now? At a gigantic $24 billion, the reserves set aside to absorb potential losses from performing loans has risen by about 80 per cent, or roughly $11 billion since the cycle began, reflecting the banks’ expectation of rising loan losses at the height of the pandemic. Before the pandemic began, the banks had $4.7 billion set aside in the nonperforming bucket. With the worst of the pandemic downturn having passed, these allowances for loan losses should normalize to between $16 billion and $18 billion in fiscal 2022. The expectation is that the drawdown could be modest at first, increasing once the economy is on a clearer path to recovery. Rob Wessel: Analysts likely underestimating a recovery in bank earnings, yet again High-flying loonie’s ‘good’ dilemma for investors: Ride the streak or shop abroad? Wealthsimple valuation should be a wake-up call for big banks and traditional money managers How to invest during a market bubble

Article content The Canadian banks are firmly in the recovery stage of the credit cycle and share price performance in the next one to two years will be supported by reserve releases, capital return-deployment, higher GDP growth and expanding net interest margins (aided by a steepening yield curve). It is also possible, if not likely, that analysts are underestimating the magnitude and velocity of the recovery. Rob Wessel is Managing Partner of Hamilton ETFs and is a frequent commentator on the Canadian banks and global financials. Additional insights on the sector can be found at www.hamiltonetfs.com.

