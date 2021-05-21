Oil set for weekly loss on Iran nuclear talks

Article content

SINGAPORE — Oil prices steadied slightly on Friday after three days of losses, but were on track for a weekly fall as investors braced for the return of Iranian crude supplies after officials said Iran and world powers made progress a nuclear deal.

Brent crude futures rose 41 cents, or 0.6%, to $65.52 a barrel by 0911 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate was at $62.46 a barrel, up 52 cents, or 0.8%.

The two contracts are on track to fall over 4% on the week- their biggest loss since March- after Iran’s president said the United States was ready to lift sanctions on his country’s oil, banking and shipping sectors.

Iran and world powers have been in talks since April on reviving the 2015 deal and the European Union official leading the discussions said on Wednesday he was confident a deal would be reached.

Still, investors remain upbeat about fuel demand recovery this summer as vaccination programs in Europe and the United States would allow more people to travel, although rising cases across parts of Asia is raising concerns.

Option bets on oil prices rising above $100 for the December 2021 Brent contract have jumped after last week’s surprisingly strong U.S. inflation data, with open interest on calls nearly tripling in May, JPMorgan analysts said. The bank’s forecast is for Brent to end 2021 at $74.