North American stock markets up in early trading, loonie climbs higher

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up in early trading amid a broad-based rally, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.08 points at 19,581.03.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 279.65 points at 34,363.80. The S&P 500 index was up 24.92 points at 4,184.04, while the Nasdaq composite was up 66.38 points at 13,602.12.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.94 cents US compared with 82.85 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude contract was up US$1.50 at US$63.44 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.97 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$2.50 at US$1,879.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was down four cents at US$4.52 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSDX)