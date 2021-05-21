No let-up for inflation that is haunting emerging markets

Article content

LONDON — Inflation is a tax on the poor, it is said, which is possibly why central banks across developing countries are acting now against the price pressures caused by the rising costs of oil, food and other goods.

Unlike the U.S. Federal Reserve, which has so far dismissed inflation as transitory, emerging market policymakers do not have that luxury of waiting. Many have kicked off interest rate cycles even before their economies recover from the pandemic devastation.

It is unclear yet how entrenched the inflation pressures are, said Sergey Dergachev, a fund manager at Union Investments.

“We do not know yet … will be it mostly driven by strong demand from the population especially in developed markets when they open their economies, or will it be due to supply chain disruptions, or a perfect storm of both.”

Below are four charts on emerging-market inflation dynamics:

1/ NO CURRENCY CUSHION

Commodity price surges generally occur against the backdrop of a weaker dollar. This allows emerging currencies to strengthen, cushioning the price impact of imported commodities and other goods.

Not this time: commodity prices have doubled from April 2020 troughs but emerging market currencies haven’t kept pace.