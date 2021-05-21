Newsweek Highlights Bermuda in Its Newest Country Reports Feature

Mr. Burrows said, “In this special report, readers will learn how Bermuda is a safe and stable jurisdiction with a pro-business environment that embraces innovation. Through initiatives such as the Economic Investment Certificate (EIC) and the Bermuda tech summit, Bermuda has crafted various options for business leaders around the world to experience the Bermuda difference and to do business here. The BDA remains committed to supporting business development in Bermuda and advocating internationally on Bermuda’s behalf, positioning it as the jurisdiction of choice to do business, especially climate risk finance.”

The report includes 21 interviews that highlight the strength of Bermuda’s business industry and economy and details the strategies the country has employed to direct the economy in a post-pandemic society.

HAMILTON, Bermuda — Bermuda was featured in Newsweek’s latest country report as part of the outlet’s ‘live and work’ series. The report covers Bermuda’s efforts to relaunch its tourism sector and build a future-proof economy through the convergence of innovative technologies and financial services. The report will be published in the international version of Newsweek in over 55 countries and will be live on Newsweek.com. The report features commentary from government and business leaders, including Bermuda’s Premier the Hon. E. David Burt, JP, MP; Finance Minister, The Hon. Curtis L. Dickinson, JP, MP; Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) CEO Roland Andy Burrows; BDA Chairman Stephen Weinstein; Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) Deputy CEO Craig Swan; and AXIS Capital CEO Albert Benchimol.

Newsweek’s live and work series examines the world’s most successful citizen by investment programmes and explores the global talent migration phenomenon. Through its EIC and Work from Bermuda Certificate initiatives, Bermuda has attracted professionals and high net worth individuals to relocate to and work from Bermuda. The jurisdiction’s thriving business sector, innovative and sophisticated culture, and beautiful natural setting make for an ideal living and working environment, further cementing Bermuda as a top business destination.

The Hon. Curtis L. Dickinson, JP, MP, Bermuda’s Minister of Finance said, “For those who are looking to start a business here, whether it’s in the insurance/reinsurance industry, or any other industry, they can hit the ground running fairly easily. Bermuda is not only a safe place to work from, we are a jurisdiction that has built our reputation for being a place that does good business with good people.

“The government, the regulator and industry have a fantastic and long-standing relationship of collaborating. These three stakeholders are all located within one mile of each other; enabling people to get together to get things done. For me, there is no better place in the world to have a successful career and raise a family.”

Erica Smith,Executive Director, Bermuda Economic Development Corporation (BEDC) said, “Bermuda’s proximity to the United States makes our Island a perfect jurisdiction to conduct business or to vacation. We have a preeminent banking and insurance industry and an infrastructure that lends itself to easy access to imported goods. Bermuda can be considered one of the most beautiful places in the world, which creates an attractive environment for visitors and those considering relocating here for work.”

Arthur Wightman, Territory Leader, PWC Bermuda, said, “This is a very innovative and dynamic place, and at the same time, well-regulated. That gives investors the confidence to raise billions of dollars of capital in Bermuda. This symbiosis between the commercial and regulatory landscapes allows agility, speed to market and customer responsiveness and at the same time global regulatory excellence. This fosters a solution-oriented approach to some of the world’s largest protection gap challenges all under the regulatory incubation setting championed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority.”