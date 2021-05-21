Myconic Capital Graduates Public Listing to the NEO Exchange

Article content

TORONTO — NEO is excited to announce that Vancouver-based Myconic Capital Corp. (“Myconic” or the “Company”), an investment issuer previously listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, has graduated to the NEO Exchange. Myconic’s shares are now available for trading on NEO under the symbol MEDI.

Since its debut as a public company, Myconic has made investments across a variety of industries. In particular, the Company recently acquired a network of 14 national medical cannabis clinics.

Today’s launch marks the sixth migration this year of quality growth companies, all part of the innovation economy, from junior exchanges to NEO.

“As a Tier 1 stock exchange, NEO provides added liquidity and exposure which is expected to enable our continued growth,” explained Adam Deffett, VP of Capital Markets for Myconic. “We further expect that this up-listing to the NEO Exchange will provide us with the opportunity to target and reach a broader range of institutional and retail investors, while gaining access to greater and more efficient capital.”

The NEO Exchange is home to over 130 corporate and ETF listings, and consistently facilitates close to 15 percent of all Canadian trading volume. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.