Myconic Capital Graduates Public Listing to the NEO Exchange

TORONTO — NEO is excited to announce that Vancouver-based Myconic Capital Corp. (“Myconic” or the “Company”), an investment issuer previously listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, has graduated to the NEO Exchange. Myconic’s shares are now available for trading on NEO under the symbol MEDI.
Since its debut as a public company, Myconic has made investments across a variety of industries. In particular, the Company recently acquired a network of 14 national medical cannabis clinics.
Today’s launch marks the sixth migration this year of quality growth companies, all part of the innovation economy, from junior exchanges to NEO.
“As a Tier 1 stock exchange, NEO provides added liquidity and exposure which is expected to enable our continued growth,” explained Adam Deffett, VP of Capital Markets for Myconic. “We further expect that this up-listing to the NEO Exchange will provide us with the opportunity to target and reach a broader range of institutional and retail investors, while gaining access to greater and more efficient capital.”
The NEO Exchange is home to over 130 corporate and ETF listings, and consistently facilitates close to 15 percent of all Canadian trading volume. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.
“Quality companies across the country are realizing the benefits and added value of graduating to a senior stock exchange,” added Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. “We are proud to be the destination of choice for up-listings like Myconic, an organization that has targeted investments in medical clinics with plans for strategic expansion. We look forward to providing Myconic with a broad platform for growth through increased access to capital, enhanced visibility with the investor community, and a greater opportunity to bring innovative new treatments to market.”
Investors can trade shares of MEDI through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.
About the NEO Exchange
The NEO Exchange is Canada’s innovation economy stock exchange that brings together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO is a senior stock exchange and only lists non-venture companies and investment products seeking a stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.
About Myconic Capital Corp.
Myconic Capital Corp is an investment issuer with a diversified portfolio that is focused on emerging companies active in the high-tech, real estate, cannabis, mining, and health and wellness sectors.
