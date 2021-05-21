Monica Lewinsky’s Best Twitter Responses About Bill Clinton

It really is funny every time.
Monica Lewisnky is legitimately a good and funny person on Twitter.
For years now, she’s been joking about her *past*, and it’s genuinely funny to see. As @Sw00sh_ said, it’s the same joke and it’s funny every time.
Like her response to the worst career advice she’d ever received:
Or that time she responded to this weird Mike Pence quote about spending time on your knees:
The time someone posted a picture of Trump with a dick drawn around him…
The time someone asked her her name:
And that time she responded with a simply “if. fucking. only.”
It’s nice to see her making light of the awful treatment she received in the past:
And it’s nice to see her real personality on Twitter:
