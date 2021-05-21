Monica Lewinsky’s Best Twitter Responses About Bill Clinton

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

It really is funny every time.

Monica Lewisnky is legitimately a good and funny person on Twitter.

For years now, she’s been joking about her *past*, and it’s genuinely funny to see. As @Sw00sh_ said, it’s the same joke and it’s funny every time.

monica lewinsky makes this joke at every opportunity she gets and it’s funny every single time I think something’s wrong with me https://t.co/O8x7K9DXKo


Twitter: @Sw00sh__

Like her response to the worst career advice she’d ever received:

Or that time she responded to this weird Mike Pence quote about spending time on your knees:

The time someone posted a picture of Trump with a dick drawn around him…


Twitter: @yoyoha

The time someone asked her her name:

“What’s your name?”

“Monica.”

“Like Monica from Friends?”

“Yes. Yes exactly.” https://t.co/5q75NwGtYf

And that time she responded with a simply “if. fucking. only.”

It’s nice to see her making light of the awful treatment she received in the past:

And it’s nice to see her real personality on Twitter:

