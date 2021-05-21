Miley Cyrus Left The Best Comment On Demi’s IG Post

Miley Cyrus: Queen of Instagram Comments.
The “Dancing With The Devil” singer posted a double video of their journey making contact with extraterrestrials to promote their new show Unidentified.
Lots of stars had comments — their BFF Matthew Scott Montgomery commented, “oh, hi.”
But the best one by far was posted by Miley Cyrus, who commented, “Me finding my G spot for the first time!”
What makes it even better is the audio in the video Demi posted.
In it, you can hear them saying “There we go! There it is! Hello!” Which just makes Miley’s comment 100 times funnier.
Truly, it doesn’t get any better than this, people. Happy Friday!!!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!