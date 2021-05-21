Mexican peso dips on c.bank shake-up, Chile lags for the week

Article content

Mexico’s peso fell on Friday after the

government said it would replace central bank head Alejandro

Diaz de Leon after his term ends this year, while Chile’s peso

led losses for the week on political concerns and falling copper

prices.

The Mexican peso fell 0.5% after President Andres

Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would not propose a new term for

Governor Leon after his tenure ends on Dec. 31, and instead

nominate an economist with “social dimension.”

The move comes amid speculation that the central bank will

begin hiking rates this year, as inflation in Mexico heats up.

“We have had precedents where finance ministers or those

type of people come in and it brings the central bank and the

(government) administration closer together, which brings the

question of central bank independence, but we will have to wait

and see,” said Viktor Szabo, a portfolio manager at ABRDN.

Chile’s peso rose 0.4% but was set for a weekly loss

of 2.5%, its worst in nearly two months, after the country’s

ruling party failed to secure a majority in the body that will

draft the new constitution, with independent candidates getting

more votes.

“We continue to think the (Chilean) peso will hold up better

than most EM currencies this year – while political uncertainty