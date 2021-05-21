Mexican peso dips on c.bank shake-up, Chile lags for the week

Mexico’s peso fell on Friday after the

government said it would replace central bank head Alejandro

Diaz de Leon after his term ends this year, while Chile’s peso

led losses for the week on political concerns and falling copper

prices.

The Mexican peso fell 0.5% after President Andres

Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would not propose a new term for

Governor Leon after his tenure ends on Dec. 31, and instead

nominate an economist with “social dimension.”

The move comes amid speculation that the central bank will

begin hiking rates this year, as inflation in Mexico heats up.

“We have had precedents where finance ministers or those

type of people come in and it brings the central bank and the

(government) administration closer together, which brings the

question of central bank independence, but we will have to wait

and see,” said Viktor Szabo, a portfolio manager at ABRDN.

Chile’s peso rose 0.4% but was set for a weekly loss

of 2.5%, its worst in nearly two months, after the country’s

ruling party failed to secure a majority in the body that will

draft the new constitution, with independent candidates getting

more votes.

“We continue to think the (Chilean) peso will hold up better

than most EM currencies this year – while political uncertainty

is a key risk to that view, the peso already appears to discount

a substantial risk premium,” Jonas Goltermann, senior markets

economist at Capital Economics wrote in a client note.

A drop in copper prices also hurt the currency of the

world’s largest producer of the red metal, while no. 2 producer

Peru’s sol was set to lose about 1.7% this week.

Chilean stocks lagged their peers this week with a

more-than 10% loss.

Broader Latam currencies fell, with MSCI’s regional index

down 0.3%, and was set to lose about 0.8% this

week.

Risk-driven assets, particularly in emerging markets,

tumbled earlier in the week after the minutes of the Fed’s last

meeting showed more talk of stimulus tapering at the bank than

previously thought.

While the deadline for the Fed to consider tapering is still

a way off, investors fear a continued rise in U.S. inflation

could bring the date forward.

Colombia’s peso, which fell 0.7%, was also set to

lose more than 1% this week, after S&P Global Ratings

downgraded the country to “junk,” or sub-investment grade,

status.

Brazil’s real shed 1.3% and was set for its

worst week in nearly two months.

Argentina’s peso was flat. The country said it will

tighten COVID-19 lockdown measures due to a severe second wave

of the virus.

However, Argentine stocks recently hit record highs

as tight capital controls on the peso saw equities become the

favored means of retaining exposure to the country.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1328.89 -0.03

MSCI LatAm 2451.17 -1.33

Brazil Bovespa 122186.29 -0.42

Mexico IPC 49643.55 -0.53

Chile IPSA 4079.99 1.23

Argentina MerVal 56438.44 -1.175

Colombia COLCAP 1246.12 -0.68

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.3460 -1.33

Mexico peso 19.9546 -0.47

Chile peso 719.4 0.00

Colombia peso 3744.75 -0.79

Peru sol 3.752 -1.12

Argentina peso (interbank) 94.2700 -0.02

Argentina peso (parallel) 150 3.33

