Malaysian electronics firm ATA says does not use forced labor

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian electronics firm ATA IMS Bhd said on Friday it did not use forced labor at its factories after a prominent rights activist said U.S. authorities were going to scrutinize the company’s work practices.

ATA rejected allegations of unethical recruitment and labor violations after Nepal-based labor rights activist Andy Hall said U.S. authorities had agreed to look into a unit of the company after he said he had received complaints from some of its workers.

“For foreign workers we do practice zero fees recruitment and comply with government immigration conditions which are totally ethical recruitment practices and not forced labor,” ATA said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

In a separate statement to the stock exchange, ATA said it has not received any communication from the CBP or any other similar government authority,

ATA’s shares fell 18% on Thursday amid speculation of U.S. scrutiny, but recouped some of the losses with a rise of 7.7% on Friday.

The company said third-party inspections had not corroborated Hall’s allegations.

Hall said the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) had sent him a letter telling him it had agreed to investigate the ATA unit after he said he had received the complaints.