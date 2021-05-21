Looming staff shortages set to stretch reopened British pubs

Article content

British pubs and restaurants reopening after months of lockdown are facing a potential staffing crunch as they look to serve more hungry and thirsty customers over the warmer summer months.

Indoor dining resumed in Britain this week and pub bosses have told Reuters they are now seeing the impact of a post-Brexit exodus of European workers, with a particular concern about finding kitchen staff.

“There is a labor shortage in the UK, but I don’t think people are worried about coming back because of the virus or because they feel the career is unstable,” said Ralph Findlay, CEO of pub company Marston’s.

“The issues are more about Brexit and the shortage of EU labor,” he added as the company, which operates around 1,500 pubs, announced results this week.

Data from research firm Vacancysoft showed that posted vacancies for permanent roles in UK hospitality had more than doubled to 3,387 in April when outdoor dining resumed compared with February when it was 1,309.

Britain plans to lift all Covid curbs on its economy from June 21, including limits on the size of groups in pubs and restaurants, but the spread of the so-called Indian variant has put that timetable at risk.

Phil Urban, the head of Britain’s second-largest pub operator Mitchells & Butlers, said such uncertainty had caused some workers to give up on the sector after a difficult year.