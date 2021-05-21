Litecoin Tumbles 20% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



Litecoin Tumbles 20% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $168.290 by 16:18 (20:18 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 20.10% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 21.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $11.452B, or 0.75% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $168.097 to $218.596 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 47.16%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.053B or 2.90% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $145.8782 to $331.6826 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 59.93% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $35,247.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 11.37% on the day.

was trading at $2,253.75 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 19.03%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $670.713B or 43.69% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $269.039B or 17.53% of the total cryptocurrency market value.