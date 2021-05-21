Litecoin Falls 13% In Rout By Investing.com



Litecoin Falls 13% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $192.821 by 10:20 (14:20 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 12.66% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $13.891B, or 0.77% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $190.483 to $218.596 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 36.89%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.638B or 2.88% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $145.8782 to $331.6826 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 54.09% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $39,147.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 6.32% on the day.

was trading at $2,566.62 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 10.10%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $779.855B or 43.50% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $320.419B or 17.87% of the total cryptocurrency market value.