Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — May 21

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
3

Here are just a few things that happened this week.


Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

1.

Salma Hayek had a big cover story with Variety, where she revealed, among many things, that she almost died from COVID-19:

2.

Taylor Zakhar Perez attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards:

3.

Fluffy announced he is taping his next Netflix Comedy Special in San Antonio:

4.

Jennifer Lopez teased that she would be releasing some new music very soon:

5.

Ricky Martin shot the music video for his upcoming new single:

6.

Cameron Diaz launched a sparkling rosé as part of her Avaline wine line:

7.

Sara Ramirez announced that they would be joining the cast of the upcoming Sex and the City sequel series, And Just Like That…:

8.

Amara La Negra looked stunning while sunbathing and wondering why she is still single:

9.

Melissa Barrera had another press day for her upcoming film, In the Heights:

10.

Selena Gomez shared the trailer for her upcoming comedy series, Only Murders in the Building:

11.

Michael Cimino shared the trailer for the upcoming second season of Love, Victor:

12.

Froy Gutierrez hung out with his Cruel Summer costar Chiara Aurelia:

13.

Barbie Ferreira looked flawless (per usual):

14.

Zoe Saldana posted a photo with her sisters and fellow producers Cisely and Mariel Saldana:

15.

Anthony Ramos announced he was releasing the music video for his new single, “Blessings,” today:

16.

Frankie A. Rodriguez attended the Cruella premiere — which also happened to be his first time at the movies since the pandemic started:

17.

Camila Mendes coupled a perfect frowning face with the open mouth emoji face in her caption:

18.

Maluma asked a question he already knew the answer to: Whether people preferred him shirtless or wearing clothes.

19.

And lastly, Jenna Ortega announced that she would be playing Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton’s upcoming live-action series for Netflix:

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR