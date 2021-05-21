Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — May 21

Here are just a few things that happened this week.
2.
Taylor Zakhar Perez attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards:
3.
Fluffy announced he is taping his next Netflix Comedy Special in San Antonio:
4.
Jennifer Lopez teased that she would be releasing some new music very soon:
5.
Ricky Martin shot the music video for his upcoming new single:
6.
Cameron Diaz launched a sparkling rosé as part of her Avaline wine line:
7.
Sara Ramirez announced that they would be joining the cast of the upcoming Sex and the City sequel series, And Just Like That…:
8.
Amara La Negra looked stunning while sunbathing and wondering why she is still single:
9.
Melissa Barrera had another press day for her upcoming film, In the Heights:
10.
Selena Gomez shared the trailer for her upcoming comedy series, Only Murders in the Building:
11.
Michael Cimino shared the trailer for the upcoming second season of Love, Victor:
12.
Froy Gutierrez hung out with his Cruel Summer costar Chiara Aurelia:
13.
Barbie Ferreira looked flawless (per usual):
14.
Zoe Saldana posted a photo with her sisters and fellow producers Cisely and Mariel Saldana:
15.
Anthony Ramos announced he was releasing the music video for his new single, “Blessings,” today:
16.
Frankie A. Rodriguez attended the Cruella premiere — which also happened to be his first time at the movies since the pandemic started:
17.
Camila Mendes coupled a perfect frowning face with the open mouth emoji face in her caption:
18.
Maluma asked a question he already knew the answer to: Whether people preferred him shirtless or wearing clothes.
19.
And lastly, Jenna Ortega announced that she would be playing Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton’s upcoming live-action series for Netflix:
