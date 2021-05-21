Kylie Confirming She’s Not Back With Travis Scott

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“You guys really just make up anything.”

Hello, hello! Welcome to another installment of ~me unwittingly keeping up with the Kardashians~. Today’s news revolves around Kylie Jenner.

Yesterday, TMZ — and a few other outlets including Daily Mail — reported that Kylie and Travis Scott were back together but in an open relationship:

Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Back Together, But Not Exclusively https://t.co/ZApPZMqMKc


Twitter: @TMZ

She then went on to say that she has nothing against open relationships — just, you know, lies:

i’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.


Twitter: @KylieJenner

I will say — I’m not entirely sure if this means that they’re not back together or that they are back together, but in a closed relationship…

…however, until it comes from Kylie or Travis or Kris’s mouth, don’t believe everything you read!


E!

Not all words are, in fact, bible.

