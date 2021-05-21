Kim Kardashian Says North Mocks Her About KUWTK Scene

“I’m like, ‘You have no idea what that is!'”
Back in 2011, Kim’s very expensive earring went missing after her then-boyfriend Kris Humphries threw her into the ocean outside of their hotel room in Bora Bora.
Kim immediately had a breakdown over the lost jewelry and her dramatic reaction earned the moment a place in pop culture history.
Even though North has never tuned into a single episode of KUWTK, Kim says her daughter mocks her about the scene.
“I think clips on TikTok she sees. It’s a popular TikTok where they do the crying scene from Bora Bora,” Kim explained on KUWTK.
She continued, “She sees that stuff and she’ll come in and go ‘Mom I lost my earring!”
“She’ll do that as a joke and I’m like, ‘You have no idea what that is!'”
And since Kim was already hesitant about letting her kids watch KUWTK, North’s teasing definitely adds her case that they should wait a little longer!
Who knows what North would have to say if she saw the rest of the series!
