Kansas City Southern accepts CN Railway’s bid, spurning rival suitor CP

Kansas City Southern agreed to a US$30 billion merger with Canadian National Railway Co., scrapping a US$25 billion deal with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. after it declined to boost its offer.

The U.S. railroad last week deemed Canadian National’s bid superior and gave Canadian Pacific until May 21 to sweeten its offer. Instead, Canadian Pacific said it wouldn’t enter a bidding war and urged Kansas City Southern to drop its larger rival’s proposal because of heightened risk that it couldn’t get through the regulator.

The ultimate outcome will determine which gets to be the first railroad to operate from Canada, down through the U.S. and on to Mexico. Kansas City Southern gets about half its revenue from Mexico, which is poised to capture investment as manufacturers seek to use a renegotiated trilateral trade agreement to shorten overseas supply lines.

Kansas City Southern was little changed at US$294.98 at 10:56 a.m. in New York. The railroad’s shares had advanced 44 per cent this year through Thursday. Canadian Pacific rose less than 1 per cent to $97.38 in Toronto, while Canadian National declined 1.4 per cent to $126.53.

Now that Kansas City Southern has spurned Canadian Pacific, the focus shifts to the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, which will decide whether Canadian National can use a voting trust to complete the financial portion of the transaction.

