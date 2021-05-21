Japanese shares end higher on Wall Street gains, stable U.S. rates

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese shares ended higher on Friday, as a strong finish on the Wall Street overnight prompted investors to bet on cheap growth stocks, while stable U.S. interest rates also underpinned sentiment.

The Nikkei share average advanced 0.78% to close at 28,317.83, while the broader Topix rose 0.46% to 1.904.69.

Nikkei, which has been under pressure on concerns over slow economic recovery from the COVID-19 lows due to Japan’s stagnated vaccine rollouts, briefly fell by just over 10% earlier this month from a peak hit in February.

“Investors have started feeing comfortable with making bets as share prices have become relatively cheap,” said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

“And an overnight gain in the Nasdaq and stable U.S. interest rates also boosted sentiment.”

Fast Retailing, known for its Uniqlo clothing brand, gained 1.09%, while chip making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 1.31%. Medical equipment maker Olympus jumped 2.05%.

Wall Street’s main indexes rebounded after a three-day slide, buoyed by gains in technology stocks, while the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell after factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region slowed in May.