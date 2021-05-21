Jack Nathan Health Announces Change in Senior Management

Jack Nathan Health® provides an exceptional level of patient care, made possible through patient-centric physicians, a variety of medical services, technology, and programs, designed to put patients first. Our mission is to provide everyone access to the finest quality retail medical centres, with both in-clinic physicians and digital telemedicine, so you and your loved ones can “Live Your Best Life”.

TORONTO — Jack Nathan Medical Corp. (TSXV: JNH, OTCQB: JNHMF) (“ Jack Nathan Health ” or the “ Company “) announces that following a strategic review of the Company, the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) has terminated the employment of Mr. George Barakat as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and its subsidiaries. Mr. Barakat will continue to serve as a director of the Company. Mr. Neil J. Labatte has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mike Marchelletta, Co-founder and President will assume the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The Company is commencing a search process to identify a suitable successor to fill the role of Chief Executive Officer on a permanent basis.

Jack Nathan Health® was established in 2006 and continues to expand its international footprint, delivering exceptional, state-of-the-art, turn-key medical centres. In Canada, the Company has 76 clinics in Walmart locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and is contracted to open 3 more new clinics in 2021/22. In Mexico, the Company has 18 clinics in Walmart locations and is contracted to open 185 more new clinics in 2021/22. For more information, visit www.jacknathanhealth.com or www.sedar.com.

