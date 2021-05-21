Italian bond yields set for first weekly fall since March

Article content

Italian benchmark bond yields fell for a second session on Friday and were set for their first weekly fall since March, in a sign that a selloff in euro area government debt driven by a brightening economic outlook may be stabilizing.

The bloc’s bond yields have risen this quarter as vaccinations have accelerated, prompting uncertainty remains around when the European Central Bank will slow its pandemic emergency bond purchases.

Italian debt, a key beneficiary of the pandemic purchases, has been among the worst hit.

Italy’s 10-year bond yields fell as much as 5 basis points on Friday to 1.00% and were last down 2 bps to 1.03% at 1019 GMT . Falling 9 bps during the last two sessions, they are set to close the week down 5 basis points, the first weekly fall since the week ending March 26.

The closely watched risk premium on top of German debt is down to 114 bps on Friday, from nearly 125 bps earlier this week.

Bonds from other Southern European countries also outperformed higher rated peers, as Germany’s 10-year yield was unchanged at -0.11%.

“I think that we should be in for a period of stabilization – spreads had moved too much in anticipation of higher inflation, ECB tapering etc.,” said Jens Peter Sorenson, chief analyst at Danske Bank.