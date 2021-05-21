Investors file class action against Credit Suisse over Archegos, Greensill dealings By Reuters



ZURICH (Reuters) – Investors have filed a lawsuit against Credit Suisse (SIX:) over the Swiss bank’s dealings with Archegos and Greensill, a law firm organising the class action said on Friday.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz said that the lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Credit Suisse Group AG American Depositary Receipts between Oct. 29, 2020 and March 31, 2021, the law firm said in a statement.

Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to a request for comment.