Indonesia considering carbon tax under major tax overhaul -document

Article content

JAKARTA — Indonesia has drawn up proposals to bring in a carbon tax to curb greenhouse gas emissions, in addition to raising VAT rates and reforming income tax, as part of a major overhaul of the tax system, a finance ministry document showed.

The document, uploaded on Friday, provides a more detailed look at the options the government is considering than in a presentation to parliament a day earlier.

For the carbon tax, emissions on the use of fossil fuels such as coal, diesel and gasoline by factories and vehicles could be targetted, the document said, noting there could be a focus on “carbon intensive sectors such as the pulp and paper, cement, electricity generation and petrochemical industries.”

Indonesia, which is a leading producer of coal, gas and oil, is one of the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters, due in large part to a rapid rate of conversion of rainforests and carbon rich peatlands.

Noting a carbon tax would add to business costs, the ministry said it should be accompanied with policies to bolster people’s purchasing power “to lower resistance and unintended impacts.”

Revenue from the tax would be used to invest in environmentally friendly sectors and welfare programs, the ministry said.