India and Pfizer hit impasse over vaccine indemnity demand -sources

NEW DELHI/NEW YORK — Pfizer and the Indian government are at loggerheads over a demand by the U.S. drugmaker for legal protection from any claims linked to the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in one of the world’s biggest markets, two sources told Reuters.

India has not given any manufacturer of a COVID-19 vaccine indemnity against the costs of compensation for any severe side effects, which is a condition Pfizer has obtained in many countries where its shots have already been widely rolled out, including Britain and the United States.

“The whole problem with Pfizer is the indemnity bond. Why should we sign it?” an Indian government source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

“If something happens, a patient dies, we will not be able to question them (Pfizer). If somebody challenges in a court of law, the central government will be responsible for everything, not the company,” the source added.

Pfizer declined to comment, citing ongoing discussions with the government. India’s health ministry did not reply to Reuters requests for comment on Friday.

The second source said Pfizer has been consistent in its position on indemnity and is not planning to change its approach for a deal with India.