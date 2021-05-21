Huawei-Changan smart car partnership expands to include chips -sources

Article content

BEIJING/HONG KONG — China’s Huawei Technologies is expanding its smart car partnership with state-owned Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd to include the design and development of auto-use semiconductors, four sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The two companies, which unveiled their smart car tie-up in November, have been working together informally on chips for the last few months, two of the sources said. A third source said they might soon form a joint venture for chip development.

Shares in Changan rocketed higher on the news, closing up 8.5% compared to a 4% decline earlier in the day.

Huawei has pivoted to electric vehicles after its global smartphone business was hammered by U.S. sanctions. The previous Trump administration labeled the company a threat to U.S. national security – a charge it denies.

In addition to the deal with Changan to develop smart cars under a joint as-yet-unnamed brand, Huawei is also planning EVs under its own marque and is in talks to take control of a small domestic automaker’s EV unit, sources have said.

Huawei’s new chip partnership with Changan would come amidst a global semiconductor shortage that has hit automakers particularly hard.