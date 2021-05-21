Howard Levitt: As the workplaces reopen, the lawsuits will begin

Myriad employment-related issues will emerge to create problems for employees and employers Photo by Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg files

Article content The last year has been one of the wildest in our lifetimes. COVID hit and, as our economy shut down, most Canadians were riveted with fear, wondering when and whether they would ever be working again. Millions were laid off without income, and the stock market, containing the bulk of our savings, crashed. But then, the unexpected happened. Government bailouts on a massive scale put more money into Canadians‘ pockets and savings accounts then ever before in history. Whether it was simply buying votes or preventing another Great Depression, the coals of recovery were lit. Unprecedented low interest rates, money pumped by government into the accounts of individuals and businesses, massive new spending programs and a frenzied stock market (much of it fuelled by bored day traders purchasing fractional shares with no commissions) juiced the economy. With institutional investors holding $2-trillion worth of cash to be put to work in the private and public markets, we are on the verge of an economic boom. All this combined with a cooped-up population ready to live again and get back to their jobs, we can look forward, imminently, to a great grand reopening.

Article content The pent-up demand to finally, without fear, hug your friends, go to a restaurant, travel, attend concerts and cinemas, shop, spend money on all of the many things we have been deprived of, and to never, ever, have to wear a mask again, will be impossible to stop. Much of the U.S. is already experiencing this. Whatever critics say about the last president, he did a dramatically better job than our Canadian prime minister of making sure there were vaccines for his people. Biden has continued this, leading one of the largest and most rapid mass vaccination campaigns in history. As a result, U.S. factories and workplaces have been operating at full tilt while much of our economy remains in lockdown. They have been able, as a result, to capture markets that we will have to fight to gain re-entry, creating further pressures on Canadian employers to start fully functioning again as quickly as possible. Against this backdrop, as workplaces finally reopen, myriad employment-related issues will emerge to create problems for employees and employers, alike. Employers will still be required to have COVID protections in place. If employers are negligent in preparing and enforcing safe return-to-work protocols, they risk massive fines (up to $10,000,000) and civil liability claims by employees, other entrants to their workplaces or anyone who those groups infect. There is also the risk of Workplace Safety and Insurance Board claims from employees. With many still-unvaccinated customers and employees, these remain real risks as people flood public transit systems and return to work.

Article content The reality is that some of these workers were “laid off” by their employers in the hope that they would find other work and never return. Those who have not will now sue and, if the employee can establish they were not recalled for reasons such as age, disability, etc., human rights arrows will be added to their wrongful dismissal bow. The roaring 2020s will experience considerable employment litigation. Got a question about employment law during COVID-19? Write to Howard at levitt@levittllp.com. Howard Levitt is senior partner of LSCS Law, employment and labour lawyers. He practices employment law in eight provinces. He is the author of six books including the Law of Dismissal in Canada.

