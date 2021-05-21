How the Desmarais empire mastered the delicate art of self-disruption

‘If you’re going to be disrupted by a technological innovation, you might as well do it to yourself, because if you don’t somebody else is going to do it’ Photo by National Post Photo Illustration

Article content Joshua Pantony was in the midst of negotiating the largest financing yet for his artificial intelligence start-up Boosted.ai when he started to get cold feet. The financing round was being led by Portag3 Ventures, an arm of Power Corp., one of Canada’s largest financial services companies, but the novel coronavirus was starting to circle the globe and Pantony was worried his projections might be too robust. Was he over-promising, he wondered, jeopardizing his company’s future and the major backing that would carry it over the next decade? Undeterred, the chief executive of Portag3, Adam Felesky, pushed ahead. He didn’t think the pandemic would derail plans to roll out the startup’s platform, which uses customizable algorithms to help money managers pick and weight stocks. Besides, he was working on a longer timeline. The US$8-million Series A financing round was announced in early May of 2020, and Pantony hasn’t looked back.

Article content “In the end, the growth actually ended up being fantastic but you wouldn’t have known that in March of 2020,” Pantony recalled in a recent interview with the Financial Post, noting that his quarterly revenue is up 50 per cent and clients now include players such as New York-based ETF asset manager WisdomTree Investments Inc. and China Asset Management Co. (Power group holds a minority stake in the latter).

Article content “When times are really stressful, you get to know a lot about what it’s like working with someone,” Pantony said. For Desmarais scion, Wealthsimple financing a victory and validation of family’s approach Refusal to embrace open banking puts Canada behind yet another curve Boosted.ai isn’t the only financial upstart that has discovered working with Power Corp.’s investment vehicles can mean support when things are going according to plan as well as when they’re not. The funding round made it one of more than 30 startups in which venture and fintech platforms tied to the $24-billion, Desmarais-family-controlled financial services giant have staked a claim over the last six years. They are the fruits of an unusual decision to invest in small companies determined to grow and disrupt Power’s own core businesses, including insurance and wealth management. The initial theory was simple: get to know as much about interlopers as possible, and potentially grab a piece of any successes rather than lose out to them. But that mission has turned into what Power CEO Jeffrey Orr describes as a “mini-Brookfield,” a burgeoning fintech empire overseen by 38-year-old family scion Paul Desmarais III that is bringing in outside money and already banking some eye-popping returns.

Article content The most notable of those is digital wealth manager Wealthsimple, which concluded a financing this month that valued it at $5 billion, up from $1.5 billion just seven months ago. Power used the opportunity to take some money off the table, while the group continues to hold the largest individual stake and voting control of Wealthsimple. But Portag3 isn’t the only arm of the Desmarais-controlled group that has generated unicorn-sized payoffs this year. Another iteration of the fintech strategy is being pursued by Diagram Ventures, which was created in 2017 as a separate platform to co-found and invest in companies in the tech space. The first two companies incubated there included a small telehealth startup called Dialogue Health Technologies Inc., which at the time was still being developed, as was human resources platform Collage, which had a spartan office in a low rise on the west side of downtown Toronto. Collage was sold off a few years ago but Dialogue grew, attracting direct investment from Portag3 and customers including insurance company Sun Life Financial Inc. — a major competitor of Power Corp.’s own Great-West Life Co. The growth trajectory was accelerated by the pandemic and in March, just over four years after it was first backed by Diagram as a tadpole investment, Dialogue went public with a market capitalization of more than $1 billion. “Paul and Portage and the ecosystem were much more than investors in Dialogue,” the company’s chief executive Cherif Habib said in an interview. “They really helped us build the company from the ground up when there was really nothing.”

Article content When times are really stressful, you get to know a lot about what it’s like working with someone Both Desmarais and Diagram CEO Francois Lafortune have chaired Dialogue’s board of directors, and a lot of doors were opened through the group’s connections in the worlds of insurance and fintech, giving it an advantage when it came to distribution of the health-tech platform, Habib said. “It’s not because we’re part of the ecosystem that there’s any guarantee. The introductions are of course extremely helpful,” he said, noting that while Power’s Great-West Life is a customer, that relationship was not the one that turned out to be “transformational” for Dialogue. “The real kind of slam dunk was when the partnership with Sun Life was inked and I have to give a lot of credit to Paul for that,”said Habib. “Despite the Great-West Life relationship, (he) was able to navigate that and help us close the Sun Life commercial partnership as well as the investment” last year in which Sun Life led a follow-up round to Dialogue’s Series B financing. Allowing a competitor to one of his family’s core businesses to become Dialogue’s biggest distribution partner and largest individual institutional investor is an illustration of how different Portag3 and Diagram are from a typical venture capital company, Habib said. “It shows an incredible open mindedness and willingness to work … for the benefit of the portfolio company,” he said. “If Portage or Sagard would have blocked us from doing business with Sun Life, we wouldn’t be today where we are…. It’s really a testament to how big they think and how ambitious they are, and how long-term they think.”

Article content Desmarais and Felesky say that was intentional from the outset at both Portag3 and Sagard, the largest investment vehicle within the group and the one led by Desmarais himself. If the idea is to own a piece of a new business that is competing with an existing one, it would make more sense to have a smaller slice of a bigger and more successful company than a big slice of a small, more limited one. “It sounds cute but it’s a powerful thesis that we recite often,” Felesky said, adding that he believes the tendency to encourage exclusivity has, in the past, limited Canadian innovation. It shows an incredible open mindedness and willingness to work There is also a lot of cross-pollination within the group. Wealthsimple CEO Michael Katchen, for example, was on the board of millennial banking platform Koho. And Synctera, a startup that simplifies compliance in connecting fintechs and community banks, now has money flowing in from both Diagram and Portag3. Outside investors brought in to finance the startups and fintechs have also proven to be valuable when it comes to building client bases for the companies and distributing their platforms and technology. Last year, there were 20 such commercial partnerships forged between companies and limited partner investors in the “ecosystem,” Felesky said. “That’s really powerful to accelerate the growth of our young companies,” he said. “So I applaud Power (for) not only allowing us to be independent as an investment platform but also understanding that bringing other corporate LPs into the Portag3 funds actually reinforce the strength and how we can accelerate the growth of our young companies, without it being captive to any one corporate.”

Article content The fintech and venture strategy is now in its sixth year, and its recent successes have garnered attention. But when it began in 2015, the idea of a major player with controlling stakes in large money managers and insurers including IGM Financial and Great-West Lifeco, investing in disruptors to traditional financial services companies raised eyebrows. At the time, Peter Routledge, chief executive of the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, was a research analyst at National Bank Financial, and he wrote a report about how traditional financial services companies were on the defensive, trying to protect core businesses — or keep their “golden geese” from being fleeced, as he colourfully put it in the 2015 report for National Bank clients. Executives, too, spoke of a fear their companies could be laid low by nimble upstarts taking advantage of advancements in technology, like what happened to like video rental king Blockbuster or one-time photography heavyweight Kodak when Netflix and smartphones came around. Power responded, like some others, by getting as close to the upstarts as possible — and occasionally taking stakes in them. The initial idea was to stay on top of developments, and possibly retain a piece of the action, Power’s Orr explained in a recent interview. “If you’re going to be disrupted by a technological innovation, you might as well do it to yourself, because if you don’t somebody else is going to do it,” he said.

Article content But gears shifted over time and the teams in charge of the investment platforms carrying out the strategy — Sagard Holdings, Portag3 and Diagram Ventures — began to solicit third-party money to take larger stakes in fast-growing companies on the expanding tech landscape in Europe and Canada. “Paul (Desmarais) III carried it out and has done a marvellous job, just a marvellous job,” Orr said. The Power group has additional alternative investment units outside its core businesses pursuing investments in private equity, private debt, a royalties business, and renewables, as well as the stake in China AMC. Paul Desmarais III’s cousin Olivier has oversight of renewable energy platforms and investment operations in China. If you’re going to be disrupted by a technological innovation, you might as well do it to yourself Felesky credits the Desmarais family with thinking “in generations” rather than quarters or even years. “That stability of vision has allowed us to build something far beyond what we would have thought just five years ago,” he said. Paul III says the group looks for three key attributes when deciding who to back: can they attract talent, can they attract capital, and do they have “passion” and a willingness to “fight hard and pivot in any way possible” to fill the gap or solve the business problem at the heart of their idea. “Our goal as a financial services investor is to find those gaps, find those teams, and bring capital to them,” he said, adding that networking is also key. Despite the startup nature of many of the investments, the group is keen on founders and CEOs who have already got some success under their belts. The CEOs of Boosted.ai and Koho, for example, had co-founded and sold successful ventures while still in their 20s. Pantony co-founded an artificial intelligence query-based language recognition system called Maluuba with some university friends that was sold to Microsoft in 2017 for more than $140 million. Daniel Eberhard, the founder the banking disruptor Koho, meanwhile, co-founded Kineticor Renewables Inc., a wind energy company acquired by Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. in 2011.

Article content But Sagard and Portag3 may also be more willing to stand by the companies they invest in through tough times — like Koho launching its first bank card with a dated magnetic swipe rather than standard chip technology — because many come from entrepreneurial backgrounds themselves. “We come at it, as it relates to our investee companies and CEOs, with a degree of sympathy and empathy of how friggin’ hard this is,” Felesky said. He added that it’s “myopic” to focus on the turbulence of the day when “you know why you’ve made the investment — it’s because of a core thesis of where the market’s going.” Ultimately, if the valuation is wrong by a few million, “it doesn’t matter long-term if you believe ultimately this is a company that’s going to scale and have $100 million of revenue,” he said. An additional trait he’s noticed that Desmarais looks for in those he chooses to work with is the ability to recognize their strengths and a willingness to surround themselves with people who will complement them. It’s a trait Felesky says he sees in Desmarais. To that end, Sagard and Portag3 have tapped executives such as Samuel Robinson and Adam Vigna from banking and investing heavy hitters Goldman Sachs and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Internationally, the fintech strategy is probably most similar to one being pursued by German insurer Allianz Group. Allianz X takes minority investments in later-stage digital “frontrunners” related to insurance. Perhaps not coincidentally, Allianz X became an investor in Wealthsimple in the first round that was not lead by Portag3.

Article content The comparison to Brookfield, a Canadian alternative asset management behemoth with sprawling portfolios including real estate, infrastructure and energy and more than $600 billion in assets under management, might seem like a stretch to some. But the recent track record of the venture and fintech group under the Power umbrella is getting some attention. Nik Priebe, an analyst at CIBC Capital Markets, suggested in a note to clients that the “impressive” track record with Wealthsimple, which paid off handsomely for companies within the Power group, might bring greater attention to the broader “high quality” portfolio. “We’ll continue to scale that platform,” Felesky said. “Looking forward 10 years, could that platform (ultimately) be $20 billion of assets under management, $30 billion, or more? I think we now have the track record, the relationships, to achieve it.”

