Home Depot, Foot Locker and Deere Rise Premarket By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters.

By Peter Nurse 

Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Friday, May 21st. Please refresh for updates.

  • Home Depot (NYSE:) stock rose 0.8% after the hardware retailer announced a new $20 billion share repurchase program as well as declaring a first-quarter cash dividend of $1.65 per share.

  • Ford (NYSE:) stock rose 1.8%, continuing Thursday’s gains after the auto giant announced it had 20,000 reservations for its new electric F-150 pickup.

  • Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1.9%, helped by gains in the price of , and after the electric car manufacturer increased the price of its Model 3 and Model cars, suggesting healthy demand.

  • Ross Stores (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1.8% after the retailer reported better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter earnings, announced a quarterly dividend as well as a new $1.5 billion stock repurchase program through fiscal year 2022.

  • Foot Locker (NYSE:) stock rose 1.5% after the sportswear retailer reported its comparable-store sales soared over 80% in the first quarter 

  • Deere (NYSE:) stock rose 1.6% after the farm equipment manufacturer raised its full-year profit forecast, boosted by surging agriculture markets.

  • Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:) stock rose 6.7% after the footwear maker, which counts UGG and Teva among its brand names, reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth quarter revenue and earnings.

  • Buckle (NYSE:) stock rose 7.8% after the accessories retailer reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. 

  • Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:) stock rose 5.7% after the security hardware and software company announced strong second-quarter earnings amid worries about cybersecurity.

  • Applied Materials (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1% as the company that supplies equipment, services and software for the manufacture of semiconductor chips reported record quarterly sales as the global chip shortage boosted its equipment business.

  • AT&T (NYSE:) stock rose 1.5% after UBS upgraded its investment stance on the telecom giant to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’, saying a streamlined company, after it spins off WarnerMedia, has a clearer path to cash flow growth.

 

