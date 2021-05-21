Home Depot, Foot Locker and Deere Rise Premarket By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Peter Nurse
Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Friday, May 21st. Please refresh for updates.
Home Depot (NYSE:) stock rose 0.8% after the hardware retailer announced a new $20 billion share repurchase program as well as declaring a first-quarter cash dividend of $1.65 per share.
Ford (NYSE:) stock rose 1.8%, continuing Thursday’s gains after the auto giant announced it had 20,000 reservations for its new electric F-150 pickup.
Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1.9%, helped by gains in the price of , and after the electric car manufacturer increased the price of its Model 3 and Model cars, suggesting healthy demand.
Ross Stores (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1.8% after the retailer reported better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter earnings, announced a quarterly dividend as well as a new $1.5 billion stock repurchase program through fiscal year 2022.
Foot Locker (NYSE:) stock rose 1.5% after the sportswear retailer reported its comparable-store sales soared over 80% in the first quarter
Deere (NYSE:) stock rose 1.6% after the farm equipment manufacturer raised its full-year profit forecast, boosted by surging agriculture markets.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:) stock rose 6.7% after the footwear maker, which counts UGG and Teva among its brand names, reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth quarter revenue and earnings.
Buckle (NYSE:) stock rose 7.8% after the accessories retailer reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:) stock rose 5.7% after the security hardware and software company announced strong second-quarter earnings amid worries about cybersecurity.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1% as the company that supplies equipment, services and software for the manufacture of semiconductor chips reported record quarterly sales as the global chip shortage boosted its equipment business.
AT&T (NYSE:) stock rose 1.5% after UBS upgraded its investment stance on the telecom giant to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’, saying a streamlined company, after it spins off WarnerMedia, has a clearer path to cash flow growth.
