HAVRION Introduces ALERT Mobile – Rapid Response and Emergency Notification Systems for Schools, Buildings, and Facilities

MIRAMAR, Fla., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HAVRION, a company committed to creating advanced solutions for smart and safe environments, introduces ALERT – an innovative activation and communication system for emergency events.

“At HAVRION, we are dedicated to increasing the safety of schools, buildings and facilities by empowering employees, students, administrators and property managers with the best technology. Our latest solution, ALERT, works to ensure the preservation of human life in an emergency by enabling clear and rapid internal and external communications,” said HAVRION CEO, Henry Fleches.

More Than a Panic-Button App

ALERT is an end-to-end emergency notification system that makes calling for help easy and fast. ALERT can be immediately activated through physical or digital panic buttons with a direct connection to first responders. ALERT is for use in any school emergency, including, but not limited to, fire evacuation, lockdown or active shooter situation.

“ALERT works in tandem with HAVRION Protect (Automated Sensors) to detect threats in the environment and then send actionable notifications through the mobile app,” said Daniel Rodriguez, HAVRION’s CTO. “During an emergency, ALERT will swiftly and simultaneously do two things – one, direct and organize the action of people on and off-site to ensure safety, and two, notify first-responders.”

ALERT’s all-in-one platform enables direct communication via text, email, voice mail and group calls. Real-time attendance checks is a key feature in ALERT that lets emergency managers know who is safe and who needs help. It also pushes live updates during an active event (released once teachers and students are locked down safely or have evacuated the building).

External coordination among designated school staff, School District / DOE employees and 9-1-1 is instantaneously activated in ALERT once the silent panic alarm is triggered. This communication feature allows emergency managers and first responders to coordinate next steps and exchange critical information.

There is no room for error when it comes to emergency response. And that is why ALERT backs schools and districts with on-going training and support to ensure that all systems are working properly at all times.

An Alyssa’s Law Compliant Solution

In compliance with Alyssa’s Law, ALERT sends silent notifications and directions to get people to safety and ensures 911 is notified within seconds after the alarm is activated. This effectively closes the vulnerability gap during an emergency – that critical time between sounding off the alarm and waiting for first responders to arrive at the scene.

Alyssa’s Law is named after 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff who lost her life in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. Investigation of the tragedy found that insufficient response time was a contributing factor in the loss of life. Alyssa’s Law requires that all public elementary and secondary schools install either silent panic alarms or alternative emergency mechanisms approved by The Department of Education.

Complete Emergency Management System

ALERT provides critical alert messaging and instructions in real-time to help everyone involved navigate safely during a live emergency event. ALERT can be integrated into HAVRION’s safety solutions when building out a plan of action, including PROTECT (Automated Sensors) and CONNECT (Digital Display Communications) – all creating a smart environment that protects the most vulnerable.

SRP–enabled

SRP (Standard Response Protocol) is a universal color-coded event response protocol that defines not only the event response needed for the emergency occurring but also the action in which a teacher or staff member should take to react to that communication.

About HAVRION

HAVRION integrates AI-enhanced technology with physical environments to preserve life and create an immediate and effective response to emergency evacuations, lockdown situations, and active shooter scenarios. Learn more www.HAVRION.com/alert